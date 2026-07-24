New Political Dynamics: Turkish Opposition Form a Breakaway Party

Ozgur Ozel and 91 lawmakers have established a new political party in Turkey to challenge President Erdogan, following a court ruling that annulled the 2023 CHP congress. The new formation aims to attract CHP voters despite fears it might strengthen Erdogan's long-standing rule by further fragmenting the opposition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 15:37 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 15:37 IST
New Political Dynamics: Turkish Opposition Form a Breakaway Party
  • Country:
  • Turkey

In a bold political maneuver, Turkish opposition figure Ozgur Ozel, alongside 91 lawmakers, has initiated the formation of a new political entity aimed directly at challenging the 23-year reign of President Tayyip Erdogan. The move follows a contentious legal crackdown on their former party, the Republican People's Party (CHP).

The application to establish the 'New Party' was officially submitted to the interior ministry, coming in the aftermath of a court ruling that destabilized the CHP by nullifying its 2023 congress and removing Ozel from his position as chairman. This new party is set to become the second-largest in parliament, potentially transforming Turkey’s political landscape.

However, political analysts warn that while the new party seeks to unite opposition forces, it may inadvertently strengthen Erdogan's position by causing further division among those opposing his leadership. The Turkish government maintains that its judicial actions have been independent and has dismissed the opposition's claims of politically motivated crackdowns.

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