Greece Boosts Defense with 'Achilles Shield' and Multi-Billion Euro Deals

Greece has approved a €3.5 billion purchase of Israel's 'Achilles Shield' defense system, which includes radars and missiles, as Greece aims to modernize its military by 2036. The deal also includes new F-35 jets and maritime vessels, strengthening its defense due to ongoing tensions with Turkey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 17:25 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 17:25 IST
Greece Boosts Defense with 'Achilles Shield' and Multi-Billion Euro Deals
  • Country:
  • Greece

Greece has cemented a defense deal with Israel, valued at up to €3.5 billion. The acquisition encompasses the 'Achilles Shield'—a sophisticated, multi-layer defense system involving state-of-the-art radars and missiles developed by Israel's IAI and Rafael companies.

Defense Minister Nikos Dendias announced that the system, slated to be operational in 35 months, marks a significant modernization milestone for Greece's armed forces. In addition to the 'Achilles Shield,' Greece plans to secure up to 40 F-35 fighter jets, frigates, and cutting-edge drones as part of its broader €28 billion defense enhancement plan by 2036.

The investment reflects Greece's strategic aim to bolster its military capabilities amid persistent diplomatic strains with Turkey. Notably, Greece allocates nearly 3.5% of its GDP to defense, outpacing many NATO counterparts. Greece and Israel continue to cement their security collaboration through joint drills and shared defense initiatives like an air training center and anti-drone cooperation.

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