South Carolina Edges Nevada in Democratic Primary Showdown

The Democratic National Committee's Rules & Bylaws Committee has voted for South Carolina to remain the first state in the Democratic presidential primary calendar for 2028, amidst a racially sensitive debate between Black and Latino party leaders from South Carolina and Nevada. The decision awaits final approval in August.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 23:34 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 23:34 IST
South Carolina Edges Nevada in Democratic Primary Showdown
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  • United States

South Carolina has secured its position as the first state in the Democratic presidential primary calendar for 2028 following a pivotal vote by the Democratic National Committee's Rules & Bylaws Committee.

The decision, made after a contentious debate spanning two days, saw South Carolina, backed by its large Black voter base, triumph over Nevada, which boasted strong Latino representation.

The outcome is significant as it aids in shaping the field of candidates throughout the nomination process, shedding light on internal party divisions before the 2028 presidential election.

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