South Carolina Edges Nevada in Democratic Primary Showdown

South Carolina has secured its position as the first state in the Democratic presidential primary calendar for 2028 following a pivotal vote by the Democratic National Committee's Rules & Bylaws Committee.

The decision, made after a contentious debate spanning two days, saw South Carolina, backed by its large Black voter base, triumph over Nevada, which boasted strong Latino representation.

The outcome is significant as it aids in shaping the field of candidates throughout the nomination process, shedding light on internal party divisions before the 2028 presidential election.