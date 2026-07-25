Dollar Surges Amid Oil Price Rally, Yen Flounders at Historic Lows

The dollar is poised for its largest weekly gain since June, driven by rising oil prices, while the yen hits a 40-year low. Despite verbal interventions by Japan, analysts expect such measures to have limited impact unless the BOJ follows the U.S. Treasury's call for rate hikes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-07-2026 00:19 IST | Created: 25-07-2026 00:19 IST
Dollar Surges Amid Oil Price Rally, Yen Flounders at Historic Lows
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  • Japan

The dollar is on track for its biggest weekly rally since mid-June, fueled by increasing oil prices, while the Japanese yen struggles, reaching 40-year lows. Japan's Finance Minister, Satsuki Katayama, expressed readiness for intervention in the foreign exchange market, but analysts suggest these measures may offer only short-term relief without coordinated action like rate hikes by the Bank of Japan (BOJ).

The U.S. Treasury Department has echoed calls for BOJ rate hikes, pointing out that extreme currency volatility is undesirable. Despite these calls, traders have dismissed the possibility of a rate change at the upcoming BOJ policy meeting. Thierry Wizman from Macquarie Group noted that due to current conditions like rising oil prices, the yen remains a target for currency speculators.

The dollar index, which measures the U.S. dollar against other major currencies, showed marginal growth this week. Inflation concerns, intensified by renewed strikes in the Iran war, have bolstered expectations for an interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve, whose meetings are now under heightened scrutiny. Meanwhile, European inflation and interest rate projections also influence currency dynamics.

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