U.S. Abolishes Tariffs on Serbian Goods: A Boost for Bilateral Trade

The United States will remove its 35% tariffs on Serbian goods, impacting imports and exports. This decision is expected to strengthen Serbia's investment and credit ratings. In 2025, the U.S.-Serbia trade balance showed a deficit for the U.S., with the manufacturing and defense sectors impacted by tariffs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-07-2026 00:11 IST | Created: 25-07-2026 00:11 IST
U.S. Abolishes Tariffs on Serbian Goods: A Boost for Bilateral Trade
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The United States is set to eliminate its hefty 35% tariffs on Serbian imports, according to Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic. The tariffs, which significantly affected trade revenues, will drop to zero percent as of tonight. This decision marks a significant shift in trade policy between the two nations.

2025 saw the U.S. grappling with a $730.5 million trade deficit with Serbia, as reported by the U.S. Census Bureau. Key industries such as automotive, agriculture, and manufacturing were particularly impacted by the tariffs, affecting numerous small and medium enterprises in Serbia.

President Vucic, who plans to call for snap general elections soon, indicated that the tariff removal would bolster investment opportunities in Serbia. This aligns with the U.S. and Serbia's recent efforts to deepen economic, defense, and energy relations through a strategic dialogue in Washington.

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