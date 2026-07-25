Kyiv Protests Demand Reinstatement of Reformist Minister

Protesters in Kyiv are holding an open-ended rally demanding President Zelenskiy reappoint dismissed defence minister Mykhailo Fedorov. The rally stems from dissatisfaction over a governmental reshuffle viewed as a political crisis. Fedorov, known for pushing tech-driven military reforms and tackling corruption, turned down several lesser roles offered by Zelenskiy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-07-2026 02:27 IST | Created: 25-07-2026 02:27 IST
Kyiv Protests Demand Reinstatement of Reformist Minister
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  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Protesters in Kyiv gathered on Friday to announce an indefinite rally, urging President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to reinstate the ousted defence minister, Mykhailo Fedorov. The rally follows a turbulent government reshuffle which has sparked a political crisis.

The unrest reached a peak last week when thousands took to the streets demanding Fedorov's return and pointing fingers at former commander-in-chief Oleksandr Syrskyi. Despite Zelenskiy's replacement of Syrskyi with esteemed commander Mykhailo Drapatyi, demonstrators persist outside the presidential office seeking Fedorov's reinstatement.

Dmytro Koziatynskyi, a protest organizer and military veteran, emphasized the need for Fedorov's reformist influence, rejecting roles offered by Zelenskiy as lacking real authority. Fedorov is recognized for decisive reforms in the defence sector crucial to Ukraine's military efforts against Russia.

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