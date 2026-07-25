Volker Turk's Tenure Extended Amid Controversy

In a significant decision on Friday, the U.N. General Assembly voted overwhelmingly to extend the term of U.N. Human Rights chief Volker Turk by four more years. This move saw strong opposition from Russia, Israel, and the United States, the latter threatening to reassess its funding.

Volker Turk has been an outspoken critic of Russia's military actions in Ukraine, Israel’s policies in Gaza, and has called for investigations into the deaths of migrants in U.S. detention. The 193-member General Assembly earlier voted against a Russian counter-proposal to extend Turk's term until the end of 2026.

Despite the U.S. urging to postpone the decision, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ proposal was backed by a majority, with the European Union and numerous countries in Africa and Latin America offering their support. This move has ignited discussions about the broader functionality and transparency of U.N. operations.