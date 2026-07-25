Georgia Teen's Guilty Plea After Deadly School Shooting

A Georgia teenager, Colt Gray, 16, has pleaded guilty to a shocking school shooting that left four dead and nine injured, admitting to 55 charges including murder and assault in the Barrow County Superior Court on Friday.

The courtroom was filled with emotional testimonials from victims' families and survivors as evidence was presented, including a notebook where Gray detailed his attack plans. Gray also revealed his mental health struggles during police interviews, stating he often heard voices.

The incident sheds light on parental responsibility; Gray's father, Colin, was convicted for gifting the weapon used in the attack. The sentencing hearing will resume on Monday, where the judge will finalize Gray's punishment.