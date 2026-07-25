Saudi Airstrikes Escalate Yemen Crisis Amid Houthi Tensions

The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen conducted airstrikes on Friday targeting Houthi military installations in the port city of Hodeidah. These actions are in response to Houthi attacks on Saudi shipping, including a recent targeting of a Saudi airport and a naval blockade announcement that has strained relations.

The truce established in 2022 aimed to halt major fighting which saw significant loss of life through violence, hunger, and disease. However, the recent escalation marks a potential shift back to conflict as Saudi Arabia seeks to curb Houthi aggression.

According to the Houthi-affiliated Al Masirah TV, Saudi strikes have impacted facilities belonging to the state telecommunications corporation in Hodeidah and also targeted Kamaran island. These reports are yet to be independently verified by Reuters.