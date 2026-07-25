Guterres Visits Syria: A New Era Begins

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres visits Syria for the first time since the start of a 14-year war. The visit marks a significant milestone, aiming to rebuild international relations and the economy post-conflict. Guterres will meet with new leadership and highlight opportunities for a stable, inclusive future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-07-2026 10:30 IST | Created: 25-07-2026 10:30 IST
Guterres Visits Syria: A New Era Begins
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United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is set to visit Syria on Saturday. This marks the first trip by a serving U.N. chief to the nation since the onset of a devastating 14-year war that resulted in substantial loss of life and displacement.

The visit is seen as a pivotal moment for the country, which is navigating a transitional period after an Islamist-led leadership assumed power, ending a prolonged conflict. Guterres previously described the fall of Bashar al-Assad as a hopeful sign for the region.

During his stay, Guterres will engage with key figures, including President Ahmed al-Sharaa and other Syrian officials, to discuss rebuilding efforts and fostering a stable future for Syria. His visit follows recent security incidents and emphasizes Syria's reentry onto the global stage.

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