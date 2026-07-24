Russia has expressed optimism regarding U.S. President Donald Trump's sincere efforts to conclude the Ukraine conflict. The Kremlin confirmed its readiness to assess any fresh proposals from Washington, even as U.S. arms transfers to Kyiv persist.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov reiterated Moscow's intent to achieve its goals through military means if necessary, noting a lack of peace prospects. Peskov emphasized that while war is not ideal, Russia remains open to U.S. proposals.

Peskov underlined the ongoing diplomatic engagement with Trump, blaming Ukraine's European allies for the prolonged conflict. He stated that while the U.S.'s attempts were appreciated by Moscow, they were ultimately rejected by Ukraine, swayed by European influence.