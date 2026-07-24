Kremlin Anticipates New U.S. Proposals Amid Ongoing Ukraine Conflict

Russia remains hopeful about U.S. President Donald Trump's sincerity in seeking an end to the Ukraine war. The Kremlin emphasizes its readiness to consider new proposals from Washington. Despite ongoing military support from the U.S. to Ukraine, Russia aims for diplomatic solutions while continuing its military efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 18:02 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 18:02 IST
Kremlin Anticipates New U.S. Proposals Amid Ongoing Ukraine Conflict
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Russia has expressed optimism regarding U.S. President Donald Trump's sincere efforts to conclude the Ukraine conflict. The Kremlin confirmed its readiness to assess any fresh proposals from Washington, even as U.S. arms transfers to Kyiv persist.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov reiterated Moscow's intent to achieve its goals through military means if necessary, noting a lack of peace prospects. Peskov emphasized that while war is not ideal, Russia remains open to U.S. proposals.

Peskov underlined the ongoing diplomatic engagement with Trump, blaming Ukraine's European allies for the prolonged conflict. He stated that while the U.S.'s attempts were appreciated by Moscow, they were ultimately rejected by Ukraine, swayed by European influence.

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