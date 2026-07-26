U.S.-Iran Conflict: A Pause in Escalation

Iran has announced a pause in its retaliatory strikes, conditional on the United States maintaining its current suspension of air strikes, a senior Iranian official disclosed to Reuters. This statement follows President Donald Trump's abrupt decision to halt a two-week-long military campaign against Iran.

The Pentagon suspended the bombing campaign late on Friday, marking the first weekend without air strikes since the operations began. The cessation of hostilities offers an opportunity for diplomatic talks, as confirmed by U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Mike Waltz. Despite the pause, skepticism lingers in Tehran regarding the motives behind Trump's decision.

Sources indicate that both nations have continued military movements, with concerns about the depletion of U.S. missile defense stocks influencing the decision to pause. Additionally, Iran's Houthi allies have imposed blockades elsewhere in the region, raising global oil prices. The New York Times and CNN reported conflicting viewpoints among U.S. officials over escalating the situation further.