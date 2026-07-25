Global Tensions: Ballistic Missiles Intercepted in Saudi Arabia Amid U.S.-Iran Strife

In a significant escalation of tensions, Saudi Arabia intercepted two ballistic missiles fired from Yemen targeting its vital oil refineries, according to Greek security sources. This event occurred as the United States launched new airstrikes against Iran.

The Saudi civil defence had issued warnings for Yanbu and the port city of Jizan, and later confirmed that the immediate threat had subsided. The Greek military operates the U.S.-made Patriot air defence system in the kingdom to safeguard its energy infrastructure.

This military tension comes as U.S. President Donald Trump hinted at imposing severe consequences on Iran and the Houthis in Yemen, amidst their increased assertiveness, including a naval blockade in the Red Sea. Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts are ongoing to possibly revive talks between the U.S. and Iran.