Zelenskiy Seeks Vital Defense Support from U.S.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy discussed Ukraine's urgent need for anti-ballistic missile systems with U.S. President Donald Trump and key senators in Washington. He emphasized the necessity of more weaponry to counteract ballistic missile threats from Iranian and Russian forces, highlighting the effectiveness of Ukraine's current drones against similar threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-07-2026 05:06 IST | Created: 29-07-2026 05:06 IST
Zelenskiy Seeks Vital Defense Support from U.S.
  • Country:
  • United States

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Tuesday raised Ukraine's pressing requirement for anti-ballistic missile systems during discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump and key senators on his visit to Washington.

Speaking to reporters, Zelenskiy highlighted that while Ukraine possesses drones capable of neutralizing Iranian and Russian drones, there remains an urgent need for additional anti-ballistic missile defenses.

Following a meeting at the U.S. Capitol, Zelenskiy stated, "The real problem is anti-ballistic systems and anti-ballistic missiles," underscoring what Ukraine requires to bolster its defenses effectively.

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