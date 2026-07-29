World Affairs: Unveiling Current Global Tensions

A summary of world news highlighting issues like U.S. border arrests, a Berlin attack linked to IS, President Zelenskiy's request for U.S. arms, Trump's irritation with Netanyahu, protests in Congo, a deadly Japanese quake, and various geopolitical developments across the world affecting security, politics, and economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-07-2026 05:27 IST | Created: 29-07-2026 05:27 IST
World Affairs: Unveiling Current Global Tensions
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The world witnessed a myriad of significant events this week. From U.S. border arrests of children and sponsors to an attack linked to the Islamic State in Berlin, global tensions continue to rise.

In the realm of international politics, Ukrainian President Zelenskiy stressed the need for anti-ballistic systems from the U.S., while U.S. President Trump shared a testy exchange with Netanyahu over Iran.

Meanwhile, natural disasters and social unrest have also captured global attention. Japan faced a deadly quake, while thousands protested potential constitutional changes in Congo. These incidents reflect broader global challenges intersecting with politics, security, and the economy.

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Brazil Challenges U.S. Tariffs at WTO Amidst Trade Tensions

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Dollar Dominates Amid Rate Hike Speculation

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