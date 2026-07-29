Iran-Backed Militias: The Unseen Power in Iraq

The U.S. and Saudi Arabia have targeted Iran-backed Shi'ite militias in Iraq responsible for drone attacks on Saudi oil facilities. These militias, bolstered by Iranian support, wield significant political and military power in Iraq, challenging national authority and engaging in regional offensives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-07-2026 14:49 IST | Created: 29-07-2026 14:49 IST
Iran-Backed Militias: The Unseen Power in Iraq
  • Country:
  • Iraq

The United States and Saudi Arabia have launched attacks on Iran-backed Shi'ite militias in Iraq, following allegations that these groups orchestrated drone strikes on Saudi oil facilities. The joint action highlights the vast influence these militias hold in Iraq's political and military spheres.

Tehran's entrenchment in Iraqi affairs post-2003 has bolstered these militias, making them key players in Iraq's socio-political fabric. Despite international pressure, they maintain formidable arsenals and political clout, challenging Iraq's national army and contributing to regional instability.

Among the most prominent groups, Kataib Hezbollah and Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq are heavily armed and maintain strong ties to Iran. Their operational capabilities and regional ambitions pose ongoing challenges to U.S. and Iraqi authorities, underlining a complex geopolitical landscape.

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