Trump's Vow: Hitting Iran Hard After Missile Interception

President Donald Trump has pledged a strong reaction against Iran following the U.S. military’s interception of multiple ballistic missiles aimed at American forces in the Middle East. His response was relayed through a Fox News reporter, as part of an unbroadcasted phone interview.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-07-2026 17:58 IST | Created: 29-07-2026 17:58 IST
Trump's Vow: Hitting Iran Hard After Missile Interception
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

In an assertive stance, President Donald Trump promised strong measures against Iran following the recent interception of several ballistic missiles by the U.S. military. These missiles were targeted at American forces positioned in the Middle East.

This development marks a heightened moment of tension between the United States and Iran, indicating potential further military engagement.

While the interview with President Trump was not aired, a Fox News reporter provided a recap of the President's comments, underscoring his commitment to safeguarding U.S. forces and interests abroad.

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