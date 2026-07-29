Trump's Vow: Hitting Iran Hard After Missile Interception

In an assertive stance, President Donald Trump promised strong measures against Iran following the recent interception of several ballistic missiles by the U.S. military. These missiles were targeted at American forces positioned in the Middle East.

This development marks a heightened moment of tension between the United States and Iran, indicating potential further military engagement.

While the interview with President Trump was not aired, a Fox News reporter provided a recap of the President's comments, underscoring his commitment to safeguarding U.S. forces and interests abroad.