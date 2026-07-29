B-BBEE Commission Report Reviews a Decade of Economic Transformation

The Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) Commission is set to release a major research report examining how South Africa's transformation agenda has progressed over the past decade. The study provides a detailed assessment of B-BBEE implementation between 2013 and 2023, highlighting achievements, ongoing challenges and areas where further action is needed.

The report will be launched on 29 July 2026 at the IDC Convention Centre in Sandton under the theme "B-BBEE Is Working: Evidence Shows Its Growth Potential When Doubling Efforts."

Decade-long review of transformation

Compiled using one of the country's most extensive datasets on B-BBEE implementation, the report analyses transformation trends across key sectors of the economy. It evaluates how businesses have performed in meeting the objectives of Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment and measures progress made over a ten-year period.

According to the B-BBEE Commission, an agency of the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (DTIC), the report offers an evidence-based picture of transformation by identifying areas where meaningful progress has been achieved as well as challenges that continue to slow implementation.

Measuring progress across the economy

The study examines compliance with the main elements of the B-BBEE scorecard, including ownership, management control, skills development, enterprise and supplier development, and socio-economic development. It also reviews transformation performance across major industries, providing insight into how different sectors have contributed to the country's broader economic transformation objectives. The findings are expected to help policymakers, businesses and other stakeholders better understand where progress has been strongest and where additional efforts are needed.

Challenging misconceptions

A key feature of the report is its focus on addressing common misconceptions surrounding Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment through data-driven analysis rather than opinion.

The Commission says the research presents evidence-based findings that contribute to a more informed discussion about the impact of B-BBEE while identifying practical opportunities to strengthen implementation and improve compliance with existing legislation.

Recommendations for stronger implementation

Alongside its analysis, the report includes policy recommendations intended to improve the effectiveness of South Africa's transformation framework. These recommendations focus on strengthening compliance, enhancing implementation and ensuring that the legislative framework continues to support inclusive economic growth.

The Commission believes the findings can help guide future policy decisions while supporting broader efforts to expand economic participation and promote sustainable transformation across the South African economy.