Togo Pushes for Stronger Fisheries Reforms to Protect Livelihoods

Togo is taking fresh steps to strengthen its fisheries and aquaculture sector by bringing together government agencies, researchers, industry representatives and development partners to agree on practical reforms that can improve food security, protect aquatic resources and create better economic opportunities for coastal and inland communities.

The consultation and validation workshop in Lomé is being organised by the Government of Togo in partnership with the African Union Inter-African Bureau for Animal Resources (AU-IBAR) under the second phase of the Fisheries Governance Project (FishGov2), which is supported by the European Union.

Turning policy into action

Opening the workshop, Technical Adviser to the Government of Togo, Dr Lombo Yad, said fisheries and aquaculture play a vital role in supporting food security, nutrition, employment and the livelihoods of many communities across the country.

He stressed that the meeting is focused on identifying policy gaps, improving coordination among institutions and agreeing on reforms that deliver practical results. Dr Yad added that success will depend on how effectively the recommendations are implemented after the consultations conclude, with stronger institutions and better resource management expected to benefit fishing and aquaculture communities.

Aligning with Africa's fisheries strategy

Participants are reviewing how Togo's existing fisheries policies, strategies and legislation match the Policy Framework and Reform Strategy for Fisheries and Aquaculture in Africa (PFRS) and other international commitments.

The discussions are centred on identifying strengths, closing policy gaps and setting realistic priorities that support sustainable fisheries management, responsible aquaculture, regional cooperation, food security and economic growth.

Speaking on behalf of AU-IBAR Director Dr Huyam Salih, Rafik Nouaili said meaningful progress depends on translating policy reviews into stronger planning, coordinated institutions, better investment and effective implementation. He noted that fisheries and aquaculture can become important drivers of resilient food systems, economic transformation and healthy aquatic ecosystems when supported by practical and achievable reforms.

Greater investment for a growing sector

A major focus of the workshop is improving the position of fisheries and aquaculture within national investment plans. Participants are examining how the sector can receive stronger support through agricultural development programmes, climate resilience strategies and public and private investment frameworks.

Expanding investment could strengthen fisheries infrastructure, aquaculture production, research, value chains, environmental protection and data systems while creating new opportunities for communities that depend on aquatic resources for their livelihoods.

Building resilience against climate change

Climate change, environmental degradation and overexploitation of aquatic resources continue to threaten fish production and the livelihoods of small-scale fishing communities across Africa. Changing weather patterns and damaged aquatic habitats are reducing fish stocks and affecting breeding areas, making stronger climate adaptation measures increasingly important.

The workshop is expected to produce validated recommendations for improving Togo's fisheries and aquaculture policies, strengthen alignment with African Union strategies, improve climate adaptation planning, integrate the sector into national agricultural investment programmes and reinforce cooperation among government institutions, the private sector and development partners.

The outcomes will contribute to the broader FishGov2 programme, which supports African Union member states in building more resilient, sustainable and inclusive fisheries and aquaculture sectors that strengthen food security and economic development.