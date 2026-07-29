AU Backs Landmark Agreement Between Gabon and Equatorial Guinea

The African Union (AU) has welcomed a major breakthrough in relations between Equatorial Guinea and Gabon after the two countries signed a Joint Engagement Agreement to implement the International Court of Justice (ICJ) judgment delivered on 19 May 2025. The agreement marks an important step toward resolving their territorial dispute through dialogue and cooperation rather than conflict.

The signing ceremony took place in Addis Ababa on the sidelines of the 49th Ordinary Session of the AU Executive Council, reinforcing the African Union's role in supporting peaceful dispute resolution among its member states.

Commitment to peaceful implementation

The agreement was signed by Equatorial Guinea's Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and the Diaspora, Simeon Oyono Esono Angue, and Dieudonné Aba'a Owono, President of the Constitutional Court of Gabon. The ceremony was witnessed by African Union Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf and Burundi's Foreign Minister Edouard Bizimana, who currently chairs the AU Executive Council.

The agreement follows a high-level meeting facilitated by the AU Commission Chairperson, where President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo of Equatorial Guinea and President Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema of Gabon reaffirmed their commitment to implementing the ICJ ruling peacefully under the African Union's guidance.

Dialogue builds the path forward

To support the process, the AU appointed Ambassador Albert Shingiro as Special Envoy to facilitate continued discussions between the two countries. Through sustained consultations and dialogue, both sides agreed on a framework that outlines how the ICJ judgment will be implemented in accordance with international law, good faith and the principles of good neighbourliness.

Mahmoud Ali Youssouf praised both governments for choosing cooperation over confrontation, saying the agreement reflects a shared commitment to peaceful coexistence, dialogue and African unity.

Leaders highlight regional peace

Speaking at the ceremony, Dieudonné Aba'a Owono described the agreement as more than a legal document, saying it represents mutual trust and a strong political commitment to preserving peace in Central Africa at a time when the continent continues to face multiple security challenges.

Simeon Oyono Esono Angue said both countries carry a historic responsibility to demonstrate that neighbouring states can implement an international judicial decision with responsibility, respect and good faith while maintaining confidence in African and international institutions.

Edouard Bizimana said the agreement reflects the political maturity of two African nations that have chosen dialogue, cooperation and respect for the rule of law instead of the use of force.

The African Union congratulated both countries on reaching the agreement and reaffirmed its commitment to supporting peaceful dispute resolution, strengthening regional stability and advancing the goals of Agenda 2063, the continent's long-term development vision.