Leaders Signal Tensions in U.S.-Israeli Strategy on Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu explored strategies to address Iran's nuclear agenda. Despite economic and military pressures, Israel does not favor immediate strikes. Global tensions have caused oil prices to surge, further complicating diplomatic solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-07-2026 23:52 IST | Created: 29-07-2026 23:52 IST
Leaders Signal Tensions in U.S.-Israeli Strategy on Iran
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U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed various strategies to address Iran's nuclear project during their recent meeting in Washington, D.C. A senior Israeli official revealed that options included diplomacy, economic pressure, and the potential use of military force.

Despite the rising tensions, Netanyahu did not express a preference for an immediate attack on Iran, leaving the decision to Trump. Discussed options included the potential for a new diplomatic deal, strengthening economic sanctions, or a military strike, as confirmed by the official.

Escalating tensions contributed to a spike in oil prices amid the international military maneuvers. Iran's retaliatory strikes against U.S. bases and its rejection of Oman's proposal to jointly manage the Strait of Hormuz have intensified the situation, further straining global diplomatic efforts.

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