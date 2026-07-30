Tensions Escalate: Explosions Rock Kyiv Amid Impending Russian Threat
Explosions were heard in Kyiv early Thursday, as escalating tensions point to a potential massive Russian attack. President Zelenskiy emphasized the need for anti-missile defenses from allies to ensure the safety of Ukrainians.
- Country:
- Ukraine
Early Thursday, explosions reverberated through the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, reported a Reuters witness, indicating heightening tensions in the region.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned on Wednesday of a probable massive Russian assault on the nation, amplifying concerns about national security.
Zelenskiy underscored that Ukraine's safety hinges on Kyiv's allies supplying anti-missile defenses, amid the growing threat from Russia.