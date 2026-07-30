Escalating Conflict: Russian Ballistic Strikes and Economic Fallout

At least seven people were killed in Ukraine following ballistic missile attacks from Russia, including one casualty in Kyiv. The strikes reached as far as Lviv, while nearby Poland took preventive measures by deploying fighter jets to secure its airspace.

This escalation follows President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's return from the U.S., where he secured agreements for Patriot missile licenses from President Donald Trump. Air raid alarms were active throughout Ukraine, and multiple explosions were reported in Kyiv, with sites catching fire and casualties reported.

Drone strikes also caused economic distress in Russia, hitting top online retailer Wildberries and affecting its supply chain. Sberbank, Russia's biggest bank, may need to increase loan-loss provisions as these attacks continue to hurt online platforms and their suppliers.