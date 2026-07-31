Diplomatic Tensions Rise as Iran Challenges U.S. Military Presence in Bulgaria

Iran's Foreign Minister, Abbas Araqchi, has called on Bulgaria to re-evaluate its decision to allow the presence of U.S. military aircraft at the Bezmer air base, according to reports from Iranian state media on Thursday.

In a phone conversation with his Bulgarian counterpart, Velislava Petrova-Chamova, Araqchi emphasized that Sofia's approval of a U.S. request to deploy military aircraft at the base could facilitate actions against Iran. He stated that the move contradicts the historically friendly relations between Iran and Bulgaria. This comes amidst a backdrop of warnings from Iran that countries permitting U.S. military operations targeting Iran might face serious repercussions.

Araqchi also engaged in a conversation with Cypriot Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos, underlining the significance of preventing foreign bases in Cyprus from being utilized against Iran. Despite Iranian concerns, Bulgaria's recent parliamentary vote sanctioned the deployment of up to eight U.S. KC-135 tanker aircraft and around 250 personnel. Sofia maintains that no offensive weaponry will be stationed and assures that Bulgaria does not become a party to military operations.