U.S. Cracks Down on Mahan Air's Global Support Network

The United States has introduced fresh sanctions aimed at cracking down on global networks tied to Mahan Air, the Iranian airline accused of aiding Iran's Revolutionary Guards.

The U.S. Treasury Department announced that it has designated six entities and individuals in China, India, Russia, and Iran. These groups have been identified for acting as sales agents and support networks for Mahan Air, which remains sanctioned by both the U.S. and the E.U.

This move is part of a broader effort to disrupt the airline's ability to facilitate the transportation of military personnel and weaponry.