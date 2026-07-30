U.S. Cracks Down on Mahan Air's Global Support Network

The United States has announced new sanctions targeting global networks aiding Mahan Air, which is linked to Iran's Revolutionary Guards. Six entities and individuals across China, India, Russia, and Iran have been designated for supporting the airline, which is already under U.S. and E.U. sanctions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-07-2026 22:45 IST | Created: 30-07-2026 22:45 IST
U.S. Cracks Down on Mahan Air's Global Support Network
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The United States has introduced fresh sanctions aimed at cracking down on global networks tied to Mahan Air, the Iranian airline accused of aiding Iran's Revolutionary Guards.

The U.S. Treasury Department announced that it has designated six entities and individuals in China, India, Russia, and Iran. These groups have been identified for acting as sales agents and support networks for Mahan Air, which remains sanctioned by both the U.S. and the E.U.

This move is part of a broader effort to disrupt the airline's ability to facilitate the transportation of military personnel and weaponry.

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