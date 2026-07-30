U.S. Cracks Down on Mahan Air's Global Support Network
The United States has announced new sanctions targeting global networks aiding Mahan Air, which is linked to Iran's Revolutionary Guards. Six entities and individuals across China, India, Russia, and Iran have been designated for supporting the airline, which is already under U.S. and E.U. sanctions.
- Country:
- United States
The United States has introduced fresh sanctions aimed at cracking down on global networks tied to Mahan Air, the Iranian airline accused of aiding Iran's Revolutionary Guards.
The U.S. Treasury Department announced that it has designated six entities and individuals in China, India, Russia, and Iran. These groups have been identified for acting as sales agents and support networks for Mahan Air, which remains sanctioned by both the U.S. and the E.U.
This move is part of a broader effort to disrupt the airline's ability to facilitate the transportation of military personnel and weaponry.
ALSO READ
-
U.S. Sanctions Aim to Ground Iranian Air Carrier Networks
-
Russia and Belarus Benched: Ongoing Exclusion from Major Ice Hockey Tournaments
-
U.S. Military Refutes Iranian Claims
-
Ozon Faces Infrastructure Threat Amidst Ukrainian Drone Strikes
-
Houthis and Iraqi Armed Groups Intensify Collaborative Strikes on Saudi Arabia