In a stark escalation of international tensions, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy claimed on Thursday that a North Korean missile was used by Russia in a tragic attack on a Ukrainian village. The incident resulted in the deaths of six individuals in Radushne.

"In Radushne, the Russians used a missile from North Korea for the first time in a long time — that is what preliminary data shows," Zelenskiy stated in his nightly video address. His comments underscore growing concerns over potential military collaborations.

Zelenskiy referred to the alliance as one between 'Moscow bastards' and the 'mad regime in North Korea,' condemning their cooperation for weapon deployments in Europe and the ongoing threat to Ukrainian lives.