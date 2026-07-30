North Korean Missiles: A New Chapter in Ukraine-Russia Conflict

A North Korean missile strike in Ukraine resulted in the death of five family members, marking the first use of such weaponry in the conflict for almost a year. Russia's continued use of foreign military resources highlights the intensifying missile attacks amidst Ukraine's dire air defense shortages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-07-2026 23:12 IST | Created: 30-07-2026 23:12 IST
North Korean Missiles: A New Chapter in Ukraine-Russia Conflict
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  • Country:
  • Ukraine

A North Korean missile was used to target a Ukrainian village, resulting in five family members', including parents and children, deaths, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced. This marks the first deployment of such weaponry in nearly a year.

The attack underscores Russia's ongoing military strategy that now incorporates North Korean missiles, amid growing missile and drone assaults on Ukraine. A military source confirmed these missiles have been used by Russia before, but their usage has escalated recently.

Officials have yet to comment, but further investigations are underway to confirm missile sources as Russia faces increased scrutiny over its military alliances in the conflict.

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