A North Korean missile was used to target a Ukrainian village, resulting in five family members', including parents and children, deaths, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced. This marks the first deployment of such weaponry in nearly a year.

The attack underscores Russia's ongoing military strategy that now incorporates North Korean missiles, amid growing missile and drone assaults on Ukraine. A military source confirmed these missiles have been used by Russia before, but their usage has escalated recently.

Officials have yet to comment, but further investigations are underway to confirm missile sources as Russia faces increased scrutiny over its military alliances in the conflict.