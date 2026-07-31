Crisis at Ceuta: Thousands of Migrants Surge Across Spanish Enclave's Borders

A massive influx of migrants entered the Spanish enclave of Ceuta from Morocco, prompting the Spanish government to deploy military units and reinforce police. The situation, reminiscent of a surge in 2021, has raised national security concerns. Spain's migration policies are under scrutiny amidst this ongoing crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-07-2026 02:26 IST | Created: 31-07-2026 02:26 IST
Crisis at Ceuta: Thousands of Migrants Surge Across Spanish Enclave's Borders
  • Country:
  • Morocco

The Spanish government has dispatched military units to bolster police forces in Ceuta, following a significant breach of the enclave's borders by migrants from Morocco.

State media estimates between 2,000 to 3,000 migrants crossed into Ceuta on Thursday. Migrants utilized various means, including swimming and breaching land gates.

This event echoes a similar surge in 2021, highlighting ongoing challenges with border control and migration policy in Spain.

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