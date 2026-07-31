Kyrgyzstan agrees on fuel supplies from Russia despite supply crunch

Kyrgyzstan has agreed with Russia to supply 100,000 metric tons of fuel per month through the end of the year, amid concerns over Russian fuel imports due to Ukrainian strikes.

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2026 12:08 IST | Created: 31-07-2026 12:08 IST
Kyrgyzstan agrees on fuel supplies from Russia despite supply crunch
  • Country:
  • Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan has ​agreed with Russia on supplies ​of 100,000 metric tons ‌of fuel ​per month through the end of the year, local media reported, citing First Deputy Prime ‌Minister Daniyar Amangeldiev.

The fuel will be purchased at exchange-based market prices, the reports said. Kyrgyzstan typically relies on imports from Russia for more than 90% ‌of its gasoline and diesel supplies, but supplies from Russia ‌have been in doubt amid Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian refineries and a resulting supply crunch.

In recent weeks, Kyrgyz authorities have taken a series of measures to ⁠stabilise ​the fuel market, ⁠including a ban on petroleum product exports, temporary price controls, the subsequent removal of ⁠state regulation on AI-95 gasoline prices and eased import requirements for fuel. Retail fuel ​prices have risen sharply in July, with AI-95 gasoline reaching ⁠around 105 to 110 soms ($1.20 to $1.26) per litre, while diesel prices have climbed to ⁠about ​98 to 100 soms per litre.

Residents of Bishkek have reported fuel shortages at some filling stations and growing queues. Amid concerns over ⁠shortages, Kyrgyzstan has also sought additional supplies from other countries.

Fuel deliveries from ⁠Belarus have ⁠already begun arriving, supplies from China are in transit, and authorities continue talks with Uzbekistan over possible shipments.

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