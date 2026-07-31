Kyrgyzstan agrees on fuel supplies from Russia despite supply crunch

Kyrgyzstan has ​agreed with Russia on supplies ​of 100,000 metric tons ‌of fuel ​per month through the end of the year, local media reported, citing First Deputy Prime ‌Minister Daniyar Amangeldiev.

The fuel will be purchased at exchange-based market prices, the reports said. Kyrgyzstan typically relies on imports from Russia for more than 90% ‌of its gasoline and diesel supplies, but supplies from Russia ‌have been in doubt amid Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian refineries and a resulting supply crunch.

In recent weeks, Kyrgyz authorities have taken a series of measures to ⁠stabilise ​the fuel market, ⁠including a ban on petroleum product exports, temporary price controls, the subsequent removal of ⁠state regulation on AI-95 gasoline prices and eased import requirements for fuel. Retail fuel ​prices have risen sharply in July, with AI-95 gasoline reaching ⁠around 105 to 110 soms ($1.20 to $1.26) per litre, while diesel prices have climbed to ⁠about ​98 to 100 soms per litre.

Residents of Bishkek have reported fuel shortages at some filling stations and growing queues. Amid concerns over ⁠shortages, Kyrgyzstan has also sought additional supplies from other countries.

Fuel deliveries from ⁠Belarus have ⁠already begun arriving, supplies from China are in transit, and authorities continue talks with Uzbekistan over possible shipments.