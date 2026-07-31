Soccer-Infantino's senior advisor Cordeiro resigns following proposal to sell FIFA stake

Carlos Cordeiro, senior advisor to FIFA president Gianni Infantino, resigned in protest over a proposed stake sale in the World Cup, calling it a "bad deal for football".

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2026 15:11 IST | Created: 31-07-2026 15:11 IST
Soccer-Infantino's senior advisor Cordeiro resigns following proposal to sell FIFA stake
Gianni Infantino
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Carlos ​Cordeiro, senior ​advisor to ‌FIFA president ​Gianni Infantino, resigned with ‌immediate effect on Friday in protest at proposals to sell a ‌stake in the World ‌Cup, calling the plan "a bad deal for football".

"Let me be ⁠clear: ​I ⁠had no involvement in this proposal, ⁠and I oppose it unequivocally," ​Cordeiro said in a statement. "It ⁠is a bad deal for ⁠FIFA's ​Member Associations, a bad deal for football, and ⁠a bad deal for the ⁠long-term ⁠future of the game."

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