Soccer-Infantino's senior advisor Cordeiro resigns following proposal to sell FIFA stake
Carlos Cordeiro, senior advisor to FIFA president Gianni Infantino, resigned in protest over a proposed stake sale in the World Cup, calling it a "bad deal for football".
- Country:
- Switzerland
Carlos Cordeiro, senior advisor to FIFA president Gianni Infantino, resigned with immediate effect on Friday in protest at proposals to sell a stake in the World Cup, calling the plan "a bad deal for football".
"Let me be clear: I had no involvement in this proposal, and I oppose it unequivocally," Cordeiro said in a statement. "It is a bad deal for FIFA's Member Associations, a bad deal for football, and a bad deal for the long-term future of the game."
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