Soccer-Infantino's senior advisor Cordeiro resigns following proposal to sell FIFA stake

Carlos ​Cordeiro, senior ​advisor to ‌FIFA president ​Gianni Infantino, resigned with ‌immediate effect on Friday in protest at proposals to sell a ‌stake in the World ‌Cup, calling the plan "a bad deal for football".

"Let me be ⁠clear: ​I ⁠had no involvement in this proposal, ⁠and I oppose it unequivocally," ​Cordeiro said in a statement. "It ⁠is a bad deal for ⁠FIFA's ​Member Associations, a bad deal for football, and ⁠a bad deal for the ⁠long-term ⁠future of the game."