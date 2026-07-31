Soccer-Norwegian football chief warns of 'very serious' crisis over FIFA World Cup stake plan

FIFA's proposal to sell a stake in the ​World Cup has provoked a "very serious situation" ​for the game, Norwegian Football Federation ‌president ​Lise Klaveness said on Friday. “This is a very serious situation for Norwegian and international football. It is very dramatic,” Klaveness told reporters after ‌UEFA member associations raised objections in a meeting.

UEFA and its 55 member nations voted on Thursday to boycott all FIFA tournaments in protest at the global governing body's plan to create a $20-billion subsidiary, FIFA Forward ‌Enterprise, to run the World Cup and its other events, with a stake of up to ‌20% to be offered to external investors. Klaveness praised the strong pushback against the proposals, which critics have labelled anti-democratic and driven by external financial interests.

“Everyone who spoke said it was unacceptable. The word ‘blackmail’ was used. Not by us, but by others. "Bringing ⁠external ​owners into football’s core ⁠business is an alien element, and it should remain an alien element."

She said the news had come as a complete surprise ⁠to almost everyone involved. “We had heard nothing about this; it turned out that very few had. This created ​major friction, with a huge volume of calls and movement across the whole football world,” she ⁠said, praising UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin's handling of the situation.

“He showed refreshingly clear leadership and was firm that enough is ⁠enough, ​that this is not a democratic process, that this is not a project we want, and that football should be owned by its members and run democratically.” Klaveness said of FIFA President Gianni ⁠Infantino: "My clear impression now is that he has lost a great deal of trust.

"We did not vote ⁠for him last time, ⁠and we have been sceptical about this. There is a lot that is good about FIFA but if you take a casual approach to governance ‌principles and rules, ‌you quickly lose trust.”