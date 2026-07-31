Temu says it cooperated with EU Commission during raid in December

​Chinese online ​retailer Temu said ‌on Friday ​it disagrees with the European ‌Commission allegations it did not cooperate properly during a raid on ‌its facilities as part of an ‌investigation on whether it benefited from unfair foreign subsidies.

"Temu also categorically denies ⁠having ​received ⁠any foreign subsidies that distort the internal ⁠market," the company, which is a ​unit of PDD Holdings, said ⁠in a statement in response to ⁠the ​Commission filing charges.

Between December 2 and 5, the ⁠Commission carried out an unannounced inspection at ⁠the ⁠office of the ecommerce firm in Dublin, Ireland.