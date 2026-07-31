Temu says it cooperated with EU Commission during raid in December
Temu, a Chinese online retailer, has denied allegations of non-cooperation and receiving unfair foreign subsidies, following a European Commission investigation and unannounced inspection in Dublin, Ireland.
- Country:
- Ireland
Chinese online retailer Temu said on Friday it disagrees with the European Commission allegations it did not cooperate properly during a raid on its facilities as part of an investigation on whether it benefited from unfair foreign subsidies.
"Temu also categorically denies having received any foreign subsidies that distort the internal market," the company, which is a unit of PDD Holdings, said in a statement in response to the Commission filing charges.
Between December 2 and 5, the Commission carried out an unannounced inspection at the office of the ecommerce firm in Dublin, Ireland.