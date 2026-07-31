EU Commission in touch with Morocco to resolve Ceuta crisis, von der Leyen says

​The European ​Union is ‌in touch with ​Moroccan authorities to resolve the ‌crisis regarding the huge numbers of migrants who crossed over into ‌Ceuta, European Commission president Ursula ‌von der Leyen said on Friday. "(Commissioner) Dubravka Suica is in contact ⁠with ​her Moroccan ⁠counterpart. I am confident that our ⁠close partnership with Morocco will help ​deliver concrete results," von der ⁠Leyen said in a post on ⁠X.

She ​said the images coming from Ceuta are "unacceptable". "We cannot ⁠allow anyone to come to ⁠our ⁠Union without abiding by our rules," she added.