EU Commission in touch with Morocco to resolve Ceuta crisis, von der Leyen says
The European Commission is in close contact with Moroccan authorities to resolve the migrant crisis in Ceuta, with President Ursula von der Leyen expressing confidence in a partnership to deliver results.
- Country:
- Morocco
The European Union is in touch with Moroccan authorities to resolve the crisis regarding the huge numbers of migrants who crossed over into Ceuta, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday. "(Commissioner) Dubravka Suica is in contact with her Moroccan counterpart. I am confident that our close partnership with Morocco will help deliver concrete results," von der Leyen said in a post on X.
She said the images coming from Ceuta are "unacceptable". "We cannot allow anyone to come to our Union without abiding by our rules," she added.
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