France ready to help out Spain, including via EU's Frontex
France is in contact with Spanish and Moroccan authorities to address the surge of migrants crossing from Morocco into Ceuta, with potential assistance from Frontex.
- Country:
- France
France is in touch with Spanish and Moroccan authorities over the huge numbers of migrants who crossed over from Morocco into Ceuta, French President Emmanuel Macron's entourage said on Friday.
France stands ready to help out Spain if necessary, including via the European border and cost guards agency Frontex, they said, adding Macron asked Interior Minister Laurent Nunez to beef up checks at the borders with Spain.
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Around 60,000 people estimated to have crossed into Ceuta, enclave's leader says