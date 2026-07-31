France ready to help out Spain, including via EU's Frontex

France is in contact with Spanish and Moroccan authorities to address the surge of migrants crossing from Morocco into Ceuta, with potential assistance from Frontex.

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2026 16:49 IST | Created: 31-07-2026 16:49 IST
France ready to help out Spain, including via EU's Frontex
Emmanuel Macron
  • Country:
  • France

France ​is ‌in touch ​with Spanish and Moroccan authorities ‌over the huge numbers of migrants who crossed over ‌from Morocco into ‌Ceuta, French President Emmanuel Macron's entourage said on Friday.

France ⁠stands ​ready ⁠to help out Spain if ⁠necessary, including via the European ​border and cost guards ⁠agency Frontex, they said, adding ⁠Macron ​asked Interior Minister Laurent Nunez to ⁠beef up checks at the ⁠borders ⁠with Spain.

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