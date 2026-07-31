France ready to help out Spain, including via EU's Frontex

France ​is ‌in touch ​with Spanish and Moroccan authorities ‌over the huge numbers of migrants who crossed over ‌from Morocco into ‌Ceuta, French President Emmanuel Macron's entourage said on Friday.

France ⁠stands ​ready ⁠to help out Spain if ⁠necessary, including via the European ​border and cost guards ⁠agency Frontex, they said, adding ⁠Macron ​asked Interior Minister Laurent Nunez to ⁠beef up checks at the ⁠borders ⁠with Spain.