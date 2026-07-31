UK PM says Spain migrant crossings are 'concerning'

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham expressed concern over the influx of migrants into the Spanish enclave in North Africa, contacting Madrid for support and to understand the situation's implications.

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2026 18:02 IST | Created: 31-07-2026 18:02 IST
UK PM says Spain migrant crossings are 'concerning'
Andy Burnham
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime ​Minister Andy Burnham said on ‌Friday ​the situation where migrants had flooded into a Spainish enclave in North Africa was "concerning", ‌and his government had contacted Madrid to understand the implications and provide support.

More than 49,000 people were estimated to have illegally crossed into ‌the Ceuta enclave in Morocco over a 24 hour ‌period on Thursday and Friday, raising worries in other European countries about the security of the continent's borders. "It's a concerning situation, and I know ⁠people ​will see those scenes ⁠and want something to be done," Burnham told reporters.

"We are making contact ⁠with the Spanish government, the Spanish authorities, to provide support, but also ​to understand the implications of that situation." Britain has for years ⁠been trying to deter illegal migrants from coming to its shores. About ⁠41,000 ​people arrived in small boats on the south coast of England in 2025.

Burnham said the government was making progress ⁠with the number of crossings down and the number of people ⁠removed from the ⁠UK up. "We ... recognise that we need to do more," he said.

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