UK foreign minister Miliband welcomes Hamas disarmament announcement
British Foreign Minister Ed Miliband welcomed a disarmament agreement for Hamas, calling for its full implementation, including IDF withdrawal from Gaza and respect for the ceasefire.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British foreign minister Ed Miliband said on Friday he welcomed the announcement of a disarmament agreement for the Palestinian group Hamas.
"The focus must now be on implementing the 20-point plan in full. This includes the withdrawal of the IDF from Gaza, and respect for the ceasefire from all parties," he said in a statement.
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