UK foreign minister Miliband welcomes Hamas disarmament announcement

British Foreign Minister Ed Miliband welcomed a disarmament agreement for Hamas, calling for its full implementation, including IDF withdrawal from Gaza and respect for the ceasefire.

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2026 20:36 IST | Created: 31-07-2026 20:36 IST
UK foreign minister Miliband welcomes Hamas disarmament announcement
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

​British ‌foreign minister ​Ed Miliband said on ‌Friday he welcomed the announcement of ‌a disarmament agreement for ‌the Palestinian group Hamas.

"The focus must ⁠now ​be ⁠on implementing the 20-point ⁠plan in full. This ​includes the withdrawal ⁠of the IDF from ⁠Gaza, ​and respect for the ceasefire ⁠from all parties," ⁠he ⁠said in a statement.

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