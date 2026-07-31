UK foreign minister Miliband welcomes Hamas disarmament announcement

​British ‌foreign minister ​Ed Miliband said on ‌Friday he welcomed the announcement of ‌a disarmament agreement for ‌the Palestinian group Hamas.

"The focus must ⁠now ​be ⁠on implementing the 20-point ⁠plan in full. This ​includes the withdrawal ⁠of the IDF from ⁠Gaza, ​and respect for the ceasefire ⁠from all parties," ⁠he ⁠said in a statement.