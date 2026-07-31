FACTBOX-Where Trump, Israel and Hamas stand on Gaza roadmap

U.S. President Donald Trump has announced what he ​described as a breakthrough agreement ​to end the Gaza war, but ‌major gaps ​remain over how any deal would be implemented. The central dispute is over sequencing. Hamas says Israel must first meet ‌commitments under the ceasefire agreement reached last year in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, while Israel says Hamas must first undergo what it calls genuine disarmament.

Previous diplomatic efforts have repeatedly collapsed over the ‌issue, with each side insisting the other must take the first substantive step. Here's the ‌state of play:

TRUMP ISRAEL

HAMAS