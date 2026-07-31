EU's Kallas welcomes Gaza plan as "constructive step" towards peace
European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas has cautiously welcomed a proposed deal to bring peace to Gaza, pending full commitment from all parties and verification of Hamas' compliance.
- Country:
- European Union
European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas on Friday said a proposed deal to bring peace to Gaza, if fully implemented, would be "a constructive step." "A lot needs to fall in place for this to work. Success depends on the full commitment of all parties. Verifying Hamas' compliance will be a significant challenge. Israel would need to eventually withdraw from Gaza," Kallas wrote in a post on social media platform X.
Kallas added that the EU was ready to support next steps.
U.S. President Donald Trump said his "Board of Peace" had reached an agreement for the disarmament of Hamas and other armed groups, though it was not immediately clear how Hamas or Israel stood behind it.