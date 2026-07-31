EU's Kallas welcomes Gaza plan as "constructive step" towards peace

European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas has cautiously welcomed a proposed deal to bring peace to Gaza, pending full commitment from all parties and verification of Hamas' compliance.

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2026 19:42 IST | Created: 31-07-2026 19:42 IST
EU's Kallas welcomes Gaza plan as "constructive step" towards peace
Kaja Kallas
  • Country:
  • European Union

European ​Union foreign ​policy chief Kaja Kallas ‌on Friday ​said a proposed deal to bring peace to ‌Gaza, if fully implemented, would be "a constructive step." "A lot needs to fall in ‌place for this to work. Success depends ‌on the full commitment of all parties. Verifying Hamas' compliance will be a significant challenge. ⁠Israel ​would ⁠need to eventually withdraw from Gaza," Kallas wrote ⁠in a post on social media platform X.

Kallas ​added that the EU was ready ⁠to support next steps.

U.S. President Donald Trump ⁠said ​his "Board of Peace" had reached an agreement for the disarmament of Hamas ⁠and other armed groups, though it was not ⁠immediately ⁠clear how Hamas or Israel stood behind it.

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