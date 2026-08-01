Kuwait says it destroyed hostile drones, Iranian attack targeted vital facilities
Kuwait's military reported detecting and destroying hostile drones, stating an Iranian attack had targeted several vital facilities, causing material damage but no casualties.
- Country:
- Kuwait
Kuwait's army said on Saturday it had detected and destroyed hostile drones in the country's airspace since dawn, and that what it described as an Iranian attack had targeted several vital facilities.
A government facility in northern Kuwait and civilian property belonging to a company on Bubiyan Island were hit, it said, adding that falling shrapnel caused material damage but no casualties.
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