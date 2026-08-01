Kuwait says it destroyed hostile drones, Iranian attack targeted vital facilities

​Kuwait's ​army said ‌on Saturday ​it had detected and ‌destroyed hostile drones in the country's airspace since ‌dawn, and that what ‌it described as an Iranian attack had targeted ⁠several ​vital ⁠facilities.

A government facility in ⁠northern Kuwait and civilian property ​belonging to a company ⁠on Bubiyan Island ⁠were ​hit, it said, adding that falling ⁠shrapnel caused material damage ⁠but ⁠no casualties.