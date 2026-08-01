Kuwait says it destroyed hostile drones, Iranian attack targeted vital facilities

Kuwait's military reported detecting and destroying hostile drones, stating an Iranian attack had targeted several vital facilities, causing material damage but no casualties.

Reuters | Updated: 01-08-2026 13:46 IST | Created: 01-08-2026 13:46 IST
Kuwait says it destroyed hostile drones, Iranian attack targeted vital facilities
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  • Country:
  • Kuwait

​Kuwait's ​army said ‌on Saturday ​it had detected and ‌destroyed hostile drones in the country's airspace since ‌dawn, and that what ‌it described as an Iranian attack had targeted ⁠several ​vital ⁠facilities.

A government facility in ⁠northern Kuwait and civilian property ​belonging to a company ⁠on Bubiyan Island ⁠were ​hit, it said, adding that falling ⁠shrapnel caused material damage ⁠but ⁠no casualties.

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