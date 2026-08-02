Saudi crown prince tells Trump dialogue needed to de-escalate Middle East tensions
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman urged dialogue to de-escalate tensions in the Middle East during a phone call with US President Donald Trump.
- Country:
- Saudi Arabia
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman stressed in a phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump the "necessity of prioritizing dialogue to de-escalate tensions" in the Middle East, according to Saudi Arabia's state news agency.
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