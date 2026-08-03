Reform UK deputy leader Tice investigated by parliamentary watchdog

The deputy leader of Britain's right-wing ​Reform UK party, Richard Tice, is ‌under ​investigation over a possible failure to declare an interest, a parliamentary watchdog said on Monday, three months after it opened an inquiry into the party's leader.

Tice ‌said on X the investigation was over whether he should have declared the interest at the start of a debate on UK democracy and Israeli influence, and said it was based on a complaint by what he ‌described as an "anti Israel" lobby group. The Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards did not go into details on the ‌investigation, but said it related torule six of the parliamentary code of conduct, which states:

"Members (of parliament) must always be open and frank in declaring any relevant interest in any proceeding of the House or its Committees, and in any communications with Ministers, Members, public ⁠officials ​or public office holders." An investigation ⁠by the commissioner does not mean that rules have been broken.

The watchdog launched an investigation into the populist party's leader, Nigel Farage, ⁠in May over a £5 million donation from a cryptocurrency billionaire, then paused the probe after Farage resigned his parliamentary seat ​in July. When he quit and announced plans to stand again for his seat, Farage said the ⁠establishment was bent on discrediting him over accusations about his finances.

British police are also investigating at least £500,000 in donations to Reform UK party, ⁠which ​Tice has said is part of a "politically motivated smear campaign". Reform UK had been leading in the polls for more than a year until last week, when a number of polls suggested the ⁠governing Labour Party had caught up or even retaken the lead, reflecting a bounce for new Prime Minister Andy ⁠Burnham.

Tice said the complaint ⁠against him was over "whether I should have referenced my register of interests at start of a debate". Tice's list of registered interests includes a trip to Israel last ‌September.