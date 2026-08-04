Russia says it hit logistics hub in Ukraine's Sumy region, TASS reports
Russian forces reportedly struck a logistics hub in Ukraine's Sumy region, according to the Russian defence ministry, although the claim has not been independently verified.
- Country:
- Russia
Russian forces hit a logistics hub in the town of Buryn in Ukraine's Sumy region, Russian state news agency TASS reported on Tuesday, citing the defence ministry.
Reuters could not independently verify the ministry's assertions.
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