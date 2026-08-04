Ukraine accuses Russia of war crime after video shows drone attacking market vendor

Ukraine on Tuesday accused Russia of committing a war crime after a video was released showing a drone chasing down and wounding a ‌street vendor in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson.

Footage released by Ukrainian police shows the drone pursuing an unidentified man around a van being used as a street stand before exploding after he dives for cover behind the vehicle. Police said the vendor, a man in his 50s, survived but suffered shock and shrapnel injuries. "Today, many ‌were shocked by yet another video of the drone 'safari' Russians are carrying out against civilians in Kherson," President Volodymyr Zelenskiy wrote on X, issuing a fresh ‌call for more pressure on Russia and strong security guarantees for Ukraine.

"We must act and support life in ways that force Russia to think seriously about peace rather than expanding the range of its drones." Reuters verified the location using buildings, the road layout and vegetation that matched satellite and archive imagery. The date could not be independently confirmed, but Ukraine's police and Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha ⁠said the ​incident happened on Tuesday. Sybiha said the attack ⁠formed part of a deliberate Russian campaign to intimidate civilians. "This barbaric Russian war crime in Kherson demands international condemnation and justice, but thousands of similar crimes never come to the public eye," he wrote ⁠on Telegram.

The minister said the pilot of the Russian drone would have been aware they were targeting a civilian, branding them a "sadist". Two children and an elderly woman were also ​killed in overnight Russian guided bomb strikes on Ukraine's northern city of Sumy, regional governor Oleh Hryhorov said on Telegram. In July, the U.N. Human ⁠Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine said it had documented 1,396 civilian deaths and 7,978 injuries in the first six months of 2026, marking a 37% increase from 2025 and more than double the figures ⁠from ​2024.

It said that the surge in civilian casualties was primarily driven by intensifying Russian long-range missile and drone strikes targeting urban centres far beyond the front lines. Ukraine is also attacking Russia with drones and long-range missiles, many of which have also caused civilian casualties, Russian authorities say. Russia on Monday accused Ukraine of ⁠terrorism after seven people, including three children, were killed and 60 injured at its Black Sea holiday resort of Gelendzhik in what it said was a deliberate ⁠Ukrainian drone attack on civilians.

A Ukrainian ⁠official said that the drone only fell on the beach in Gelendzhik because it was shot down by Russian air defences, adding that "Ukraine uses its weapons exclusively against the Russian military-industrial complex and economic infrastructure facilities". Both Russia and Ukraine deny targeting ‌civilians in the war triggered ‌by Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.