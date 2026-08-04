"Both comment and arrest were unwarranted": Karti Chidambaram calls Udhayanidhi Stalin's arrest "unnecessary distraction"

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram on Tuesday commented on the police detention of Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition and DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin, calling both the remark that led to it and the subsequent arrest "unwarranted." Speaking to reporters, Chidambaram said, "The comment was unwarranted, and the arrest was also unnecessary. Both were completely unwarranted and unnecessary distractions from the issue on hand, which is the water arrangement between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, and the upcoming Budget in Tamil Nadu."

The Madras High Court today directed the Tamil Nadu Police to release the DMK MLA after completing his questioning in connection with a case registered over his alleged remarks linked to actress Trisha. The court also directed him to cooperate with the investigation whenever required.

Earlier, the Thanjavur (East) Police took the DMK leader into custody from his residence in Neelankarai, Chennai, and took him to Thanjavur for questioning in connection with an FIR registered over his public address at a Cauvery protest meeting yesterday. He was booked under Sections 61, 79, 192, 196, 296(b), 351(2) and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act, and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act.

The controversy erupted after Udhayanidhi, while addressing a gathering during the Cauvery protest, was interrupted by sections of the crowd chanting "Trisha, Trisha." He allegedly responded, "Whether the water reaches anywhere else or not, it should reach there," before clarifying that he was referring to Cauvery water. Following the remarks, the women's wing of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) lodged a complaint with the Thanjavur Police, alleging that the DMK leader had made a double-entendre remark targeting actor Trisha.

The DMK, however, has maintained that Udhayanidhi's remarks were misrepresented and were directed at the government's functioning, not at any individual. (ANI)