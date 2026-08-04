Ukraine drones kill six, damage warehouses in Russia, authorities say

Ukraine's overnight drone attacks on Russia killed six people and injured nine, while Russian strikes also resulted in casualties in Ukraine.

Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2026 10:42 IST | Created: 04-08-2026 10:42 IST
Ukraine drones kill six, damage warehouses in Russia, authorities say
  • Country:
  • Russia

Ukraine's overnight ​attacks on Russia killed six people ​and injured nine, as ‌they damaged ​warehouses near the cities of Moscow and St Petersburg, governors said, while Russian strikes killed and injured people ‌in Ukraine.

Five were killed and six injured after Ukrainian drones attacked the Moscow region, governor Andrei Vorobyov said on messaging app Telegram on Tuesday. A warehouse caught fire ‌which was later doused, he said, without giving details. Drones near St Petersburg, ‌Russia's second biggest city, hit a warehouse facility, regional governor Alexander Drozdenko said on Telegram without identifying it, while one person was injured.

Russia's top online retailer, Wildberries, which became a frequent target of Ukraine's ⁠recent ​attacks, said its ⁠warehouse near St Petersburg caught fire but there were no casualties. Neighbouring Finland, a member of the ⁠European Union and NATO, lifted a temporary aviation restriction area briefly set up in the ​eastern Gulf of Finland, its defence forces said on X.

In the Belgorod ⁠region close to Ukraine, a woman was killed and two wounded after a drone hit a ⁠car ​overnight, regional authorities said. Two children and an elderly woman were killed in Russian guided bomb strikes on Ukraine's northern city of Sumy, while four sought ⁠medical aid, regional governor Oleh Hryhorov said on Telegram.

Reuters could not independently verify all ⁠the reports. Both Russia ⁠and Ukraine deny targeting civilians in the war triggered by Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

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