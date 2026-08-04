​Five ​people ‌were killed ​and six ‌other injured after Ukrainian drones attacked Russia's ‌Moscow region, regional ‌governor Andrei Vorobyov said in ⁠a ​Telegram ⁠post on Tuesday.

A warehouse caught ⁠fire which ​was later extinguished, he said, ⁠adding that ⁠a ​private house and a ⁠car were also ⁠damaged.