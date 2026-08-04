Five killed, warehouse caught fire after drone attack on Moscow region, governor says

A Ukrainian drone attack on Russia's Moscow region resulted in five fatalities and six injuries, with a warehouse fire and property damage reported.

Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2026 09:53 IST | Created: 04-08-2026 09:53 IST
Five killed, warehouse caught fire after drone attack on Moscow region, governor says
  • Country:
  • Russia

​Five ​people ‌were killed ​and six ‌other injured after Ukrainian drones attacked Russia's ‌Moscow region, regional ‌governor Andrei Vorobyov said in ⁠a ​Telegram ⁠post on Tuesday.

A warehouse caught ⁠fire which ​was later extinguished, he said, ⁠adding that ⁠a ​private house and a ⁠car were also ⁠damaged.

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