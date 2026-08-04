Five killed, warehouse caught fire after drone attack on Moscow region, governor says
A Ukrainian drone attack on Russia's Moscow region resulted in five fatalities and six injuries, with a warehouse fire and property damage reported.
- Country:
- Russia
Five people were killed and six other injured after Ukrainian drones attacked Russia's Moscow region, regional governor Andrei Vorobyov said in a Telegram post on Tuesday.
A warehouse caught fire which was later extinguished, he said, adding that a private house and a car were also damaged.
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