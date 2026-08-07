Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan deepen security ties with defence pact

Turkey, ​Saudi ‌Arabia and ​Pakistan signed a joint defence ‌agreement on Friday, Pakistan's foreign ministry said, as ‌the three countries sought to ‌deepen security cooperation amid heightened military tensions and conflicts ⁠in ​the ⁠Middle East.

The agreement says ⁠that any armed attack ​on any one of ⁠the three countries will be ⁠regarded ​as an attack against them all, ⁠the statement from the ministry said.