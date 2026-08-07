Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan deepen security ties with defence pact
Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Pakistan signed a joint defence agreement, solidifying their security cooperation and pledging mutual support in the face of regional military tensions and conflicts.
- Country:
- Pakistan
Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan signed a joint defence agreement on Friday, Pakistan's foreign ministry said, as the three countries sought to deepen security cooperation amid heightened military tensions and conflicts in the Middle East.
The agreement says that any armed attack on any one of the three countries will be regarded as an attack against them all, the statement from the ministry said.
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