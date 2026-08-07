Manila's Midnight Message: Unmasking Political Provocateurs

The Philippine foreign ministry condemned threats against foreign officials after five caskets with anti-China messages were found in Manila. The incident spurred China's official protest, as authorities seek those responsible. Despite rising tensions over the South China Sea, the Philippines reaffirms its constructive diplomatic stance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-08-2026 16:37 IST | Created: 07-08-2026 16:37 IST
Manila's Midnight Message: Unmasking Political Provocateurs
  • Country:
  • Philippines

In an unexpected diplomatic stir, the Philippine foreign ministry firmly denounced threats against foreign officials following the discovery of five caskets inscribed with anti-China messages abandoned in Manila. The provocative incident drew a sharp protest from China, demanding action from Manila to track down those responsible.

Philippine authorities are actively investigating the event, which saw one casket inexplicably placed outside the Chinese embassy. Although tensions are mounting due to maritime disputes, the Philippines Department of Foreign Affairs emphasized the event's non-representative nature of Filipino diplomatic conduct.

Chinese embassy spokesperson Ji Lingpeng described the gesture as aiming to incite division but assured that resilient bilateral relations would remain unaffected. The caskets issue underscores ongoing frictions over the contentious South China Sea territory, hinting at broader complexities in China-Philippines relations.

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