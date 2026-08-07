North Korea's Military Support: A New Front in Ukraine

North Korea has significantly escalated its involvement in the Russia-Ukraine conflict by deploying a missile unit to western Russia, according to Ukrainian intelligence. The move is the most substantial engagement by Pyongyang in foreign conflict since the Korean War, reflecting deepening military cooperation between North Korea and Russia.

The missile unit reportedly consists of 90 personnel and is equipped with up to 120 ballistic missiles, stationed in Voronezh, Russia. This deployment comes as part of a broader pattern of North Korean support for Russia, including sending thousands of soldiers and supplying significant quantities of artillery ammunition and ballistic missiles.

International responses have been swift, with the United States and allies underlining that these actions violate U.N. Security Council resolutions against North Korea. Consequently, additional sanctions were imposed in late 2024 on entities involved in this military cooperation, exacerbating tensions amid escalating global security challenges.