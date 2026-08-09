Israel Rejects Trump's Peace Plan: Continued Tensions in Gaza

In a significant geopolitical development, Israel has rejected U.S. President Donald Trump's 15-point Board of Peace plan aimed at resolving conflict in Gaza. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated his government would not withdraw until Hamas fully disarms.

Last month, President Trump announced a breakthrough in his peace plan, claiming both Israel and Hamas had agreed to a ceasefire last year. However, Israel has maintained military operations in Gaza, insisting on more concrete action from Hamas.

The ongoing conflict intensified after Hamas, which governed Gaza for nearly two decades, launched an attack on Israel on October 7, 2023. This has led to renewed hostilities, highlighting the fragile nature of peace efforts in the region.